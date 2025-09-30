Trending Now
Home International Botswana’s president promotes unity, cooperation during Independence Day speech
Botswana’s president promotes unity, cooperation during Independence Day speech
International

Botswana’s president promotes unity, cooperation during Independence Day speech

September 30, 2025

GABORONE, Sept. 30 — Duma Boko, president of Botswana, on Tuesday encouraged people to embrace unity and cooperation to safeguard and foster peace and harmony in the world.

Boko made the remarks in a national address, broadcast live on Botswana Television to mark the 59th anniversary of Independence Day, calling on citizens of the southern African country to be patriotic, reflective, and forward-looking.

The African continent will only experience peace, tranquility, and development through unity, he noted. “We are stronger when we are united and working in unison,” said Boko, adding that the supremacy behind the essence of working together was witnessed when the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) won the election of the National Assembly held on Oct. 30 last year.

With Boko as the coalition’s president, the UDC, comprising the Botswana National Front, the Botswana People’s Party, and the Alliance for Progressives, defeated the Botswana Democratic Party, which had ruled the country since its independence on Sept. 30, 1966.

On Monday, Boko launched four news bulletins in indigenous languages on state-owned broadcasting platforms to promote aboriginal vernaculars, emphasizing the importance of acknowledging all cultures and languages within the country. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 142
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC...

March 13, 2025

Trilateral meeting of AU, EU, UN reiterates support...

September 22, 2025

UN holds high-level meeting on noncommunicable diseases

September 26, 2025

2nd LD Writethru: U.S. political activist Charlie Kirk...

September 11, 2025

Zambian president urges African nations to harmonize public...

August 25, 2025

Former vice governor of Qinghai Province jailed for...

March 29, 2022

China ready to fight till end if U.S....

April 8, 2025

Nigerian troops kill 23 suspected terrorists in northern...

September 9, 2025

U.S.-Venezuela tensions mount over military buildup, drug dispute

September 9, 2025

President of the Republic of Zambia Affirms Collaboration...

July 14, 2023
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.