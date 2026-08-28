Norway’s new king takes regnal name Haakon VIII

OSLO, Aug. 28 — Norway’s new monarch will reign as King Haakon VIII and use the motto “Alt for Norge” (“All for Norway”), according to an official record of the Council of State published by the Norwegian government on Friday.

At an extraordinary Council of State held at the Royal Palace in Oslo at 11:30 a.m. (0930 GMT), the new king formally informed the government of the death of his father, King Harald V, and said he had assumed his duties as Norway’s king in accordance with the Constitution.

“I will take the name Haakon VIII and continue the same motto chosen by my father, grandfather and great-grandfather: Alt for Norge,” he said.

Haakon VIII also thanked the government and the Norwegian people for their support and sympathy for the Royal Family. Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store expressed condolences on behalf of the government and the Norwegian people, saying the whole nation was in mourning and remained deeply grateful for Harald’s lifelong service to the country.

The Royal House of Norway said earlier Friday that Harald died at the age of 89. He passed away peacefully at Oslo University Hospital Rikshospitalet at 6:35 a.m. (0435 GMT).

Under Norway’s rules of succession, 53-year-old Haakon immediately succeeded to the throne upon his father’s death. His eldest child, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, became Norway’s crown princess and heir to the throne.

Harald was admitted to the hospital on Aug. 17. The Royal House previously said he had received cortisone treatment for hemolytic anemia in recent weeks, which caused fluid accumulation. During his hospitalization, he was also treated with antibiotics for a bacterial infection in his blood.

The Royal House said Thursday that Harald’s health had deteriorated and his condition was “very serious.”

Born on Feb. 21, 1937, Harald ascended to the throne on Jan. 17, 1991, following the death of his father, King Olav V. He had been hospitalized several times in recent years and received a permanent pacemaker in 2024.

Haakon VIII was born on July 20, 1973. Before succeeding to the throne, he had served as regent on multiple occasions when his father was ill or abroad. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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