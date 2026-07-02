Ugandan president backs single East African visa for 2027 AFCON

KAMPALA, July 2– Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has endorsed a proposal to introduce a single East African entry visa for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which Uganda will co-host with Kenya and Tanzania.

Museveni, according to a State House statement issued on Thursday, directed officials to begin consultations with their counterparts in Kenya and Tanzania to advance the proposal ahead of the tournament.

The proposed visa would allow football fans, tourists, match officials and participating teams to travel freely across the three host countries for up to four months without requiring separate entry permits.

“This is common sense. I support it [single entry visa],” Museveni said during a meeting with Uganda’s AFCON local organizing committee at State House in Entebbe, about 40 km south of the capital, Kampala, on Wednesday.

The proposal was presented by the committee as it briefed the president on progress in Uganda’s preparations for the tournament.

Museveni also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring the successful hosting of the tournament, pledging full financial support, accelerated infrastructure development and closer regional cooperation to deliver Africa’s premier football competition. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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