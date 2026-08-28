Iranian President Calls for Stronger Muslim Unity

TEHRAN,Aug.28 – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has called for stronger unity among Muslim countries, urging them to turn their shared resources and capabilities into collective strength while preventing their territories from being used against one another.

Speaking at the 40th International Islamic Unity Conference in Tehran, he said unity does not require Muslims to abandon their religious, political or national differences, but rather to prevent such differences from turning into conflict.

He noted that more than two billion Muslims across 57 OIC member states possess significant energy, economic, scientific and technological resources, but have yet to fully transform these capacities into collective strength.

Pezeshkian said Iran did not initiate the recent US-Israeli war and had the right to defend itself, while stressing that no Muslim or neighboring country should become a platform for aggression against another.

He said Iran was ready to establish common security arrangements with its neighbors and proposed a mutual security and non-aggression pact among Muslim countries, as well as stronger economic, scientific and technological cooperation.

He also called for a permanent OIC mechanism for mediation and conflict prevention, saying Islamic unity should be based on justice, combating corruption and discrimination, and protecting the dignity of citizens.(Namibia Daily News / Tasnim)

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