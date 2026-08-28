Chinese president appoints new ambassadors

BEIJING, Aug. 28– Chinese President Xi Jinping has appointed the following ambassadors in accordance with a decision of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, China’s top legislature, an official statement said on Friday.

Wei Huaxiang was appointed ambassador to Sri Lanka, replacing Qi Zhenhong. Wu Guangrong was appointed ambassador to Uganda, taking over from Zhang Lizhong.

Liu Jinsong was appointed ambassador to Australia, succeeding Xiao Qian. Taking the place of Shen Jian, Li Chijiang was appointed deputy permanent representative to the United Nations Office at Geneva and other international organizations in Switzerland, and ambassador for disarmament affairs. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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