Trending Now
Home InternationalAsia Chinese president appoints new ambassadors
Chinese president appoints new ambassadors
AsiaInternational

Chinese president appoints new ambassadors

August 28, 2026

BEIJING, Aug. 28– Chinese President Xi Jinping has appointed the following ambassadors in accordance with a decision of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, China’s top legislature, an official statement said on Friday.

Wei Huaxiang was appointed ambassador to Sri Lanka, replacing Qi Zhenhong. Wu Guangrong was appointed ambassador to Uganda, taking over from Zhang Lizhong.

Liu Jinsong was appointed ambassador to Australia, succeeding Xiao Qian. Taking the place of Shen Jian, Li Chijiang was appointed deputy permanent representative to the United Nations Office at Geneva and other international organizations in Switzerland, and ambassador for disarmament affairs. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 135
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Pakistan pursuing comprehensive strategy to strengthen food security,...

June 7, 2026

Addressing Food Insecurity: Collaborative Steps to Promote Conservation...

August 24, 2023

Russia expands delegation to Ukraine talks in Geneva

February 16, 2026

South Africa denounces U.S. human rights report

August 14, 2025

Iranian President Calls for Stronger Muslim Unity

August 28, 2026

Nigerian troops kill 23 suspected terrorists in northern...

September 9, 2025

Explainer: Trump floats idea of declaring Strait of...

August 17, 2026

26 injured in Ukraine drone attack in Moscow

July 18, 2026

Israeli warplanes launch new airstrikes on Yemen’s capital

August 24, 2025

GDP growth in West African monetary bloc slows...

September 18, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.