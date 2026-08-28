Namibia seeks deeper economic ties with Zambia

WINDHOEK, Aug. 28 — Namibia looks forward to deepening economic cooperation with Zambia following the re-election of Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah said in a statement released late Thursday.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said the two countries should expand cooperation in trade, investment, infrastructure, energy, agriculture, transport and logistics, building on their shared liberation history and collaboration through the Southern African Development Community, the African Union and other regional platforms.

She called for stronger regional cooperation to address interconnected challenges, including economic development, unemployment, climate change, and peace and security, stressing the need to deepen regional integration and create tangible economic opportunities for citizens.

Nandi-Ndaitwah also urged African countries to continue building a democratic culture in which elections are conducted peacefully, political differences are resolved through established democratic and legal institutions, and the will of the people is respected.

She reaffirmed Namibia’s commitment to working with Zambia to promote peace, security, stability, democracy and sustainable development in Southern Africa.(Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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