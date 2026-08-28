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Iran Calls for Resumption of Islamabad MoU Implementation
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Iran Calls for Resumption of Islamabad MoU Implementation

August 28, 2026

TEHRAN , Aug.28– Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said the implementation of the Islamabad memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States should resume, with outstanding issues resolved through dialogue rather than war.

Speaking during a meeting with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Tehran, Pezeshkian stressed that Iran does not seek war or an expansion of hostilities.

He said the continuation of the conflict would harm Iran, the region and the wider world, while describing US attacks on Iran as contrary to international law. Pezeshkian also emphasized that Iran seeks only its legal rights and will not submit to pressure or intimidation.

Pezeshkian welcomed Qatar’s mediation efforts and thanked Qatar, Pakistan, Oman and other countries for their efforts to promote regional peace and security.

Sheikh Mohammed said Qatar is seeking to restore stability in the region and supports the implementation of agreements reached through dialogue.

He also expressed hope that the problems facing the region could be resolved through continued diplomatic efforts, emphasizing Qatar’s desire for the Iranian people to enjoy security, progress and prosperity.(Namibia Daily News /Tasnim)

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