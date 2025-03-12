Trending Now
Angola to engage with M23 rebels for talks with DRC gov't
Angola to engage with M23 rebels for talks with DRC gov't

March 12, 2025

LUANDA, March 12 — Angola’s presidency said on Tuesday it will contact the M23 rebels to facilitate direct negotiations with the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) government to pursue peace in eastern DRC. The announcement followed a meeting in Luanda between Angolan President Joao Lourenco and DRC President Felix Tshisekedi.

This was Tshisekedi’s second visit to Angola for peace mediation talks within a month. Tina Salama, spokesperson for the DRC president, said on social media that the DRC is awaiting the implementation of Angola’s mediation initiative. Additionally, the Southern African Development Community announced that it will hold an extraordinary summit of heads of state and government on Thursday to discuss the security situation in the DRC. The ongoing conflict between the M23 rebels and the DRC government has led to massive population displacements and worsened the humanitarian crisis. Tensions remain high despite diplomatic and military efforts to end the hostilities. (Xinhua)

