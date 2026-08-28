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Rezaei Warns of Severe Response to Any US Hostility against Iran
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Rezaei Warns of Severe Response to Any US Hostility against Iran

August 28, 2026

TEHRAN, Aug.28– Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei warned that any hostile action by the United States against Iran would face a severe response targeting US military and economic interests.

Speaking during a meeting with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Tehran, Rezaei said Iran does not trust Washington and accused the US of repeatedly undermining diplomacy and negotiations.

He added that Washington must first take practical steps to meet Iran’s conditions before Iran would consider taking action to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Sheikh Mohammed expressed appreciation for Iran’s assistance to Qatar during difficult circumstances and stressed the strong fraternal ties between the two countries.

He said Qatar had never hesitated to cooperate with the Islamic Republic of Iran and would continue seeking cooperation amid the sensitive regional situation, stressing that such efforts were driven by a sense of responsibility toward regional stability.(Namibia Daily News /IRNA)

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