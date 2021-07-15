President Geingob encourages Namibians to get vaccinated as death toll axceed 2000.

Windhoek,July 15 – – President Geingob today during the 31st COVID-19 Public Briefing at state house announced that as of 14 July 2021 there has been a total of 108 785 Namibians who have at some point contracted and been infected with Covid-19. Over the course of the 14-day observance period, “we have exceeded 100,000 cumulative cases and over 2000 deaths have been recorded as a result of Covid-19”, said President Geingob.

He further encourages that vaccination remains an important and effective tool in limiting the chances of severe illness, hospitalization and death. The national vaccination rate for persons who are fully vaccinated, currently stands at 1.3 percent of the total population, while 5 percent have received the first dose. Over the past two weeks a total of 18,148 new cases where recorde of which the Khomas region accoounted for the highest share and the Erongo region with 15 percent of new infections while the Otjozondjupa and Oshana region recorded 9 percent of the new infcetions each.

The president acknowledges, the unrest in South Africa and how this can potential disrupt the supply chain of essential goods and services from South Africa. In an effort to stabilize the anticipated disruption, GPIF have invested in an increase of local oxygen capacity project and to fast-track the manufacturing of coffins locally, through the ministry of Industrialization and Trade and National Planning Commision.

The appeal for support rendered throughthe European Union Civil Protection Mechanism was promptly responded by the following countries:

The Federal Republic of Germany- delivered one of three consignments consisting of: 300,000 protective gowns; 60 high-care beds; 40,000 rapid tests; 20,000 protective eye wear and 500,000 face masks. A further 15 million masks, 50 ventilators and Astra Zeneca vaccines have been pledged to Namibia by the German Government.

The United States of America pledged to donate 168,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The Republic of Finland delivered 2,3 million face masks, testing swabs and protective gear equipment.

The Kingdom of Norway pledged 3,2 million face masks, 3 million gloves and 1 million protective gowns.

The Kingdom of Belgium, has pledged to donate 125,000 face masks.

Compiled by :

Mary Mutonga

marymutonga@namibiadailynews.info

Namibia Daily News

WINDHOEK