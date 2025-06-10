Namibia to seek greater aviation connectivity at AviaDev Africa 2025

WINDHOEK, June 10 — Namibia is set to deepen its aviation partnerships and advance its national vision for a connected, accessible, and thriving transport network through active participation in AviaDev Africa 2025, an industry insider said Tuesday.

The 2025 edition of the summit, scheduled from Wednesday to Friday in Tanzania’s Zanzibar, will provide a platform for Namibia to promote its strategic potential as a key gateway to the African continent, said Bisey Uirab, chief executive officer of the state-owned Namibia Airports Company (NAC), in a statement.

The event is expected to bring together more than 400 high-level stakeholders from across the aviation and tourism industries to shape the future of air connectivity on the continent.

Namibia hosted the 2024 edition of AviaDev Africa. “Participating in AviaDev Africa allows us to showcase Namibia’s potential,” Uirab said, adding that NAC’s vision is to transform Namibia into a logistics and aviation hub for Southern Africa.

“Engaging with global stakeholders helps us strengthen existing routes, attract new airlines, and identify investment opportunities to enhance our airport infrastructure and contribute meaningfully to national economic growth,” he noted.

In 2024, NAC handled 1.1 million passengers. The Hosea Kutako International Airport, the country’s main international gateway in the capital of Windhoek, has an annual capacity of two million passengers, Uirab noted.

“Therefore, it is imperative to maximize capacity utilization across NAC airports, starting with Hosea Kutako International Airport, to drive revenue, economic, and employment growth for NAC and Namibia,” he added.(Xinhua)

