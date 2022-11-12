Roadworthiness key to road safety

By Lylie Happiness

Oshakati, Nov. 12 – All roadblocks and or road traffic checkpoints in the Oshana region are to prepare motorists for the festival season.

This is according to executive officer transportation Sidney Boois during the joint operation held at Oshiko roadblock on Friday.

The operation is done to educate road users on road traffic and transport laws to ensure safety on the roads during the festive season.

Boois highlighted the prevalent ignorance of traffic laws and said the aim is to educate members of the public on traffic laws and ensure compliance.

“Laws are not there to punish people, but to make roads safe,” he said.

He added that drivers should comply with traffic and transportation laws. Divers of vehicles that do not comply with the laws will be held accountable.

Vehicle owners must be responsible for making sure that they are giving their cars to licenced drivers and making sure their cars are roadworthy at all times.