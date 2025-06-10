Trending Now
Namibia announces squad for Uganda warm-up ahead of World Cup qualifiers

June 10, 2025

WINDHOEK, June 10  — The Namibia Rugby Union (NRU) on Tuesday unveiled the starting 15-man squad for the match against the Uganda Cranes on Saturday in Walvis Bay.

This crucial warm-up match is vital in Namibia’s preparations for its 2025 Rugby Africa Cup campaign. The Rugby Africa Cup, scheduled for July in Uganda, holds significant weight as it doubles as the primary qualification tournament for the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

Prince Goaseb will lead the Namibian squad as captain, with Danco Burger named as his vice-captain. Ten additional players will be on the bench, ready to provide support and impact during the match.

The clash against Uganda is just one of the warm-up fixtures for the Namibian squad. It’s also slated to play an international test match against Italy on June 27 in Windhoek, further honing its skills and strategies before the critical World Cup qualifiers. (Xinhua)

