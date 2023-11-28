Trending Now
FlyNamibia Set to Soar with New Windhoek-Victoria Falls Service
FlyNamibia Set to Soar with New Windhoek-Victoria Falls Service

November 28, 2023

Staff Reporter

Windhoek, Namibia, November 28 – In a significant move to enhance regional connectivity, Namibia’s private airline, FlyNamibia, has unveiled plans to launch a new service connecting Windhoek and Victoria Falls. The inaugural flight is scheduled to take off on April 4, 2024, offering passengers a seamless travel experience between the Namibian capital and the iconic Zimbabwean resort town renowned for its breathtaking waterfalls.

According to Andre Compion, Managing Director of FlyNamibia, the airline aims to operate flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, providing travellers with convenient options for their journey between Windhoek Hosea Kutako International Airport and Victoria Falls.

The introduction of this new route is expected to not only meet the growing demand for travel between Namibia and Zimbabwe but also contribute to the economic and tourism sectors of both nations.

FlyNamibia continues to play a pivotal role in facilitating air travel within the Southern African region, and the addition of the Windhoek-Victoria Falls service aligns with the airline’s commitment to offering diverse and accessible flight options for passengers.

**Culinary Delights in Burkina Faso’s Capital**

In a separate culinary exploration, the capital of Burkina Faso has embraced the global phenomenon of street food, creating a vibrant tapestry of flavours that blend West African and French influences. This culinary fusion brings forth a diverse array of dishes, from delectable fried dumplings paired with porridge to succulent pork served alongside millet beer.

The street food culture in Burkina Faso’s capital reflects the rich culinary heritage of the region, offering locals and visitors alike an opportunity to savour the unique combination of traditional and international flavours. The popularity of street food underscores its role as a dynamic and integral aspect of modern societies, fostering cultural exchange and culinary innovation.

As Burkina Faso’s capital continues to be a melting pot of gastronomic delights, the street food scene stands out as a testament to the diverse and evolving culinary landscape of this West African nation.

