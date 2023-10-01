Protesters Want ReconAfrica Forced to Leave Namibia After Parliamentary Investigation Finds Law Violations

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, Oct. 1 – A recent parliamentary investigation in Namibia has revealed several violations of the country’s laws by Canadian oil exploration company ReconAfrica. Despite these findings, the company has been allowed to continue its oil exploration activities.

The investigation uncovered that ReconAfrica initiated its oil exploration activities without obtaining the required permits, a serious violation of Namibian regulations. However, a member of the ruling party committee downplayed these violations, referring to them as minor in nature.

In addition to these legal issues, ReconAfrica is currently facing a lawsuit in a U.S. court, accused of misleading its shareholders.

This situation has sparked protests, with demonstrators demanding the expulsion of the company from Namibia. Nevertheless, the parliamentary committee has recommended that ReconAfrica be permitted to continue its operations while ensuring compliance with Namibian laws.

The decision to allow ReconAfrica to proceed with its oil exploration efforts despite these legal violations has garnered disappointment from some Namibians. Their concerns revolve around the potential environmental repercussions of oil drilling and the perceived lack of consultation with indigenous communities.

In response to these concerns, the government has stressed the importance of striking a balance between fostering economic development and safeguarding the environment.

The outcome of ReconAfrica in Namibia remains uncertain. The company has encountered substantial opposition from environmental advocacy groups and local communities, and its reputation has been tarnished by allegations of misconduct. The ongoing developments will determine whether ReconAfrica can successfully achieve its oil exploration goals in Namibia.