Namibia to implement migration, visa reforms by April 1

WINDHOEK, Feb. 6– Namibia plans to implement wide-ranging migration and visa reforms by April 1, including new visa requirements, strengthened border operations and transitional measures for affected workers, a senior official said Friday.

Minister of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security Lucia Iipumbu said the reforms are part of broader efforts to improve service delivery, enhance governance and align operations with national development priorities.

She said that all visa proposals must be finalized for implementation by April 1, following stakeholder consultations to be concluded by mid-February.

A grace period will be announced for domestic and farmworkers to regularize their documentation ahead of the new requirements, the minister added.

This came as the rollout of Namibia’s visa-on-arrival system in 2025 generated more than 413 million Namibian dollars (about 25.6 million U.S. dollars) in revenue in less than a year, with nearly 290,000 visas issued since March 2025, according to the ministry.

Namibia has further strengthened passport security by joining the International Civil Aviation Organization’s Public Key Directory, aligning the country with global aviation and border security standards, said Iipumbu.

According to the minister, Namibia will strengthen coordination across the security sector, intensify efforts against drug trafficking, and promote closer cooperation between immigration, police and correctional services.

She said, refugee management will increasingly focus on skills development and self-reliance, including practical training in agriculture and trades, aimed at supporting humane and sustainable solutions. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

