26 injured in Ukraine drone attack in Moscow

MOSCOW, July 18– Ukrainian drone attacks overnight injured 26 people in Russia’s Moscow Oblast, regional governor Andrei Vorobyov said Saturday.

Two people were injured in the city of Noginsk, about 55 kilometers east of Moscow, where debris from a downed drone caused a fire at an oil depot, Vorobyov said in a statement posted on social media.

The other 24 were injured after a drone crashed onto the premises of a warehouse in the city of Elektrostal, about 60 kilometers east of Moscow, he said, adding that some of the injured are in serious condition.

A maternity hospital and an apartment building close to the oil depot in Noginsk were evacuated as a precaution. All patients and medical staff were transferred to other medical facilities, while women requiring specialized care were sent to hospitals in nearby cities.

The Bogorodsky urban district, about 45 kilometers east of Moscow, reportedly suffered the most severe damage, the governor said.

Forty-eight Ukrainian drones were shot down by Russian air defense forces in the Moscow region overnight, he said. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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