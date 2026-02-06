Trending Now
Kremlin says Russia, U.S. recognize need to start talks on nuclear treaty

February 6, 2026

MOSCOW, Feb. 6– Russia and the United States recognize the need to begin negotiations on the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) as soon as possible, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Peskov said the issue was discussed during recent talks in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, and that both sides reached an understanding on the need to adopt responsible positions.

He said the work in Abu Dhabi was constructive but at the same time “very difficult,” adding that discussions would continue.

Delegations from Russia, the United States, and Ukraine took part in the second round of trilateral talks on Ukraine in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday and Thursday.

Russia and Ukraine agreed to a large-scale prisoner exchange but failed to achieve substantive breakthroughs on core issues such as territorial arrangements and a ceasefire. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

