Trending Now
Home International BMW Brilliance, BMW China recall 72,847 vehicles
BMW Brilliance, BMW China recall 72,847 vehicles
International

BMW Brilliance, BMW China recall 72,847 vehicles

December 12, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 12 — BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd., a joint venture between the BMW Group and Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd., and BMW (China) Automotive Trading Ltd., are recalling 72,847 vehicles due to an incorrect description in the owner’s manual which could cause safety hazards, China’s market regulator said.

The recall involves 39,153 BMW Brilliance 318i, 320i and 325i models manufactured between March 18, 2010, and Feb. 24, 2012, and 33,694 imported BMW 116i, 118i, 120i, 318i, 320i, 325i and 330i models, according to a statement from the State Administration for Market Regulation.

The manual of the recalled cars incorrectly lists the maximum fording depth as 30 centimeters. If the vehicle drives through water over 25 centimeters deep with a speed exceeding 5 km/h, it risks losing the power-assisted steering function due to a waterlogged torque sensor, which heightens the risk of an accident, the statement said.

The automakers have promised to check the EPS of the recalled vehicles and replace any damaged vehicles resulting from waterlogging free of charge, while correcting the fording depth description in the user manual. – XINHUA

Post Views: 14
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

WHO set to vaccinate 40 pct population of...

October 7, 2021

Zimbabwe allows vaccinated people to resume church services.

August 12, 2021

COVID-19 origins tracing should be conducted scientifically: Myanmarese...

September 2, 2021

UN commends release of Gaddafi’s son, other former...

September 7, 2021

Israeli company to begin advanced trials of therapy...

August 15, 2021

Thousands march in Cape Town to protest state...

September 28, 2017

PM to seek US withdrawal delay from Afghanistan

August 23, 2021

Vaccine developer BioNTech’s revenues jump to 5.3 bln...

August 9, 2021

U.S.-proposed “summit for democracy” is anything but democratic...

November 29, 2021

Fully vaccinated people can still transmit COVID-19 virus:...

August 6, 2021
Make your brand stand out!



100% secure your website.