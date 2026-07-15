British public trust in U.S. falls sharply: survey

LONDON, July 15– British public trust in the United States has fallen sharply, with nearly half of Britons now not believing that the country can act responsibly on the world stage, according to a survey released on Wednesday.

The British Foreign Policy Group’s 2026 Annual Survey of UK Public Opinion on Foreign Policy found that only 27 percent of Britons trust the United States, down from 53 percent in 2024, while 49 percent expressed distrust.

In addition, 49 percent of respondents said Europe should be Britain’s top priority for international partnerships, compared with 20 percent who chose the United States. Support was particularly strong for closer cooperation with European countries on defense and security, tackling irregular migration and reducing trade barriers.

The report said the shift towards Europe appeared to be driven more by growing unease about relations with the United States than by stronger enthusiasm for the European Union, suggesting that public support could weaken when economic and political trade-offs are involved.

The survey also found declining support for higher defense spending. Although national security remained the public’s top foreign policy priority, support for raising defense spending to 3 percent of gross domestic product fell from 71 percent last year to 60 percent. The figure dropped further when respondents were asked to consider possible cuts to public services.

The report concluded that public consent for difficult foreign policy and security decisions could not be taken for granted as Britain faces a more volatile international environment. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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