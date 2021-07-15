Namibia to host the 3rd Session of the Namibia-South Africa Bi-National Commission (BNC).

Windhoek, July 15 – Namibia has been selected as a host country for the 3rd Session of the Namibia-South Africa Bi-National Commission (BNC).

The announcement was made today after the two day consultative meeting between the Namibia minister of international relations and Corporations Hon. Netumbo-Nandi Ndaitwa and her Counterpart Hon. Dr. Naledi Pandor in Windhoek from the 14-15 of July 2021.

The two countries will decide on BNC host date to be mutually agreed upon in 2021.

The Ministers have directed their Senior Officials to convene before the end of August 2021, to prepare for the BNC.

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info