Home InternationalAfrica Kenya’s electricity imports rise in 2024/25 financial year
September 30, 2025

NAIROBI, Sept. 30 — Kenya’s electricity imports rose by 334.05 gigawatt-hours (GWh), reaching 1,533.85 GWh in the 2024/2025 financial year that ended on June 30, the electricity regulator said on Tuesday.

Daniel Kiptoo, director-general of the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority, told journalists in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, that imports accounted for 10.60 percent of total electricity supply, up from 8.81 percent in the previous financial year.

“Under the Ethiopia import program, electricity imports from Ethiopia amounted to 1,274.42 GWh, accounting for 83.09 percent of total imports,” Kiptoo said during the release of the Energy and Petroleum Statistics Report for the 2024/2025 financial year, which highlighted sector performance, key trends, and policy directions shaping the energy and petroleum landscape.

Kiptoo revealed that during the period under review, electricity imports from Uganda accounted for 14.71 percent, while Tanzania accounted for 2.20 percent.

