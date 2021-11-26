Trending Now
Morocco imposes travel ban on South Africa, its neighbors over new COVID-19 variant

November 26, 2021

RABAT, Nov. 26 — Morocco on Friday imposed travel restrictions on passengers from South Africa and its neighbors amid concerns over a new COVID-19 variant.
The travel ban covers South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, and Zimbabwe, according to a statement by the Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The ministry statement said passengers coming from or transiting through the above-mentioned countries are not allowed to enter Morocco.
The decision “is taken to preserve Morocco’s achievements in terms of management of the COVID-19 pandemic and to deal with the deterioration of the health situation in some countries,” it explained.
A new variant of COVID-19 identified as B.1.1.529 was recently detected in South Africa, which according to scientists could evade the immune system and become more transmissible.
The Moroccan Ministry of Health reported 154 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, raising the total confirmed number in the North African country to 949,532. (Xinhua)

