Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica Death toll rises to 49 as massive floods batter Kenya
Death toll rises to 49 as massive floods batter Kenya
Africa

Death toll rises to 49 as massive floods batter Kenya

March 10, 2026

NAIROBI, March 10– At least 49 people have died, thousands displaced, and property destroyed, since March 6 when heavy downpour triggered massive flooding in more than a dozen Kenyan counties, including the capital, Nairobi.

As of Tuesday, flooding had killed 49 people, displaced over 2,600 families, and claimed more than 600 livestock countrywide, while the search for the missing had intensified, according to a multi-agency response secretariat.

Kenya Meteorological Department clarified that though the rains will subside this week, the risk of flooding remained high during the onset of the March-to-May rain season amid saturated soils.

Deborah Mulongo Barasa, cabinet secretary in the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Forestry, said in a televised interview on Monday that Kenya remains a global warming hotspot, as evidenced by prolonged and recurrent dry spells, flooding, and habitat loss.

To boost the country’s resilience to climatic stresses, Barasa said the government and bilateral partners have prioritized expanding tree cover, regenerating wetlands, and promoting the adoption of clean energy. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 53
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Africa driving its own development agenda

March 12, 2018

President Geingob and South Africa International relations Minister...

July 15, 2021

M23 announces withdrawal from villages in NE DR...

April 11, 2022

Ghanaian gov’t to cover cost of surgery for...

July 6, 2021

UN peacekeepers join Central African Republic troops to...

December 13, 2022

Africa’s confirmed COVID-19 cases near 3.87 million: Africa CDC

February 27, 2021

China takes action as Africa struggles for solutions...

February 12, 2019

lobelia

May 24, 2021

Namibia spends over 29 mln USD on COVID-19 vaccines:...

March 13, 2021

Uganda rebel commander Ongwen found guilty of war...

February 4, 2021
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.