First Lady Educates Luderitz Community through Engagement

By Foibe Paavo

Luderitz

LUDERITZ, 11 July 2022 – The Office of the First Lady, in collaboration with NovaNam (Pescanova), hosted two community engagements at Luderitz on Saturday to create awareness and provide the community with a platform for direct engagement with the First Lady Monica Geingos. The events were held at the Benguela Community Hall.

The Condomize Campaign distributed condoms and emphasized their consistent use, while advocating HIV prevention.

The engagement sessions focused on parenting and the unique difficulties parents face when raising children in the world of today.

The First Lady said the way young people navigate life these days is very different from the past, also hinting at the increase in mental health problems among the youth.

She suggested that both the youth and their parents should find someone they trust and can confide in.

This was in line with the ethos of the BeFree Youth Movement, which advocates spaces that allow for non-judgemental conversations to happen.

“It’s through difficult conversations that we all, both young and old, can address sensitive issues,” Geingos said.

The First Lady and NovaNam handed over food packs to those in attendance and also prepared soup for community members who joined them for the engagement.