Namibia records highest daily number of COVID-19 cases, deaths

WINDHOEK, June 17 — Namibia recorded 33 COVID-19 deaths and 2,075 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest daily count since the pandemic broke out in the country in March last year, Minister of Health and Social Services Kalumbi Shangula said on Thursday.

Shangula attributed the spike in cases to a slow vaccination drive and the proliferation of fake news about vaccines.

“We have noted with dismay that proponents of Ivermectin have resorted to falsehood via social media to solicit support under false pretense. They assert that the number of new infections and deaths has increased following mass vaccination,” said the minister.

“There is no shred of evidence to support this narrative,” he stressed.

Shangula noted with concern that among those who died from COVID-19 was someone who had received one dose of vaccine.

