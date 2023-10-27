South African Court Sentences Drug Traffickers to 15 Years in Prison

Staff Reporter

JOHANNESBURG, Oct. 27 — Three South African customs officials and a Nigerian national have been sentenced to a total of 23 years in prison for their involvement in drug trafficking. On Wednesday, the accused individuals, namely Sydney Bilankulu, 56, Courdel Khoza, 30, Thabo Dikgale, 31, and Nigerian national Oscar Osigwe, were found guilty of various charges, including dealing in drugs, possession of drugs, and obstructing the course of justice.

The case revolved around the arrest of Oscar Osigwe in 2016 at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg. Osigwe, arriving from Sao Paulo, Brazil, was found with 1295.8 grams of cocaine concealed in his stomach. He confessed to the court that he had been given the drugs by a Nigerian contact in Brazil and had been promised financial incentives to smuggle them into South Africa.

Osigwe also revealed that he had been informed that two South African Revenue Service (Sars) customs officials were expecting him at the airport, and his identity had been shared with them.

Upon his arrival in South Africa, Khoza and Dikgale, both customs officials, approached Osigwe, confirming they were waiting for him. Subsequently, they took Osigwe to a hotel where he received a new SIM card and instructions regarding the delivery of the drugs after excreting them.

While on duty, Sergeant Nathan Govender from the South African Police Service, stationed at ORTIA, received an anonymous tip-off regarding an individual from Sao Paulo smuggling cocaine-filled packets in his stomach.

Govender promptly assembled a team and proceeded to the hotel where Osigwe was staying. Following an interrogation, Osigwe admitted that he had already excreted 71 of the drug packets and had 18 remaining in his stomach.

Bilankulu, who was with Khoza and Dikgale, contacted Osigwe, and together they went to the designated drop-off location, where they were all apprehended.

In advocating for a severe sentence, Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Advocate Jacob Serepo, argued that the accused individuals had abused their positions as law enforcement officers. “They acted dishonestly,” Serepo emphasized. “The accused facilitated the importation of drugs, contrary to their responsibilities as law enforcement officers, whose mandate is to combat drug-related crimes.”

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Regional spokesperson for the Gauteng Local Division, Phindi Mjonondwane, commended the work of Advocate Jacob Serepo and Investigating Officer Captain Polley for ensuring the conviction of these drug traffickers.

The sentencing of these four individuals represents a significant triumph in the fight against drug trafficking in South Africa, sending a strong message to those who might be tempted to misuse their positions of authority for personal gain.