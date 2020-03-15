Lebanon’s confirmed COVID-19 cases rise to 99

BEIRUT, March 15 -- The Lebanese Health Ministry announced on Sunday that the number of COVID-19 infections in Lebanon increased to 99, LBCI local TV channel reported. The ministry urged all citizens to stay home in a bid to restrict the spread of the virus. Lebanon has also allocated few days ago 39 million U.S. dollars from a loan given by the World Bank for the fight against the virus. The country is expected to declare a state of emergency later in the day. On March 4, Lebanese Health Minister Hamad Hassan said that Lebanon is cooperating with China in fighting against the virus, adding "China has offered needed medical tests to help in detecting the virus." Xinhua