China’s Shanxi donates medical supplies to Japan, ROK

TAIYUAN, April 2 -- North China's Shanxi Province has donated a batch of medical supplies to aid Japan and the Republic of Korea (ROK) to fight COVID-19, according to the provincial foreign affairs office Thursday. The supplies, including 55,000 masks and 2,000 protective suits, is the second batch of medical supplies Shanxi has donated after 1,500 protective suits and 200 goggles were shipped to its international friendship cities in Germany and Italy. The province has donated 1.1 million yuan (about 155,000 U.S. dollars) of medical supplies to all its friendship cities and friendly cooperative partners to date. Meanwhile, 40,000 masks and 13,200 doses of traditional Chinese medicine have been donated to aid overseas Chinese students and groups. Xinhua