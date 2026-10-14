Bank Windhoek accelerates customer-first transformation

Windhoek, Oct.14 — Bank Windhoek is positioning customer experience as a core growth strategy to drive loyalty and deepen relationships as part of its current three-year strategy. The strategy aims to differentiate the Bank through seamless, consistently high-quality service across branches, digital platforms, self-service facilities, and customer support channels.

It combines technology, data, simplified processes and Bank Windhoek’s relationship-led model to make banking easier and responsive for Namibian households and businesses. Bank Windhoek’s Executive Officer of Marketing and Corporate Communication Services, Jacquiline Pack, said Customer Excellence gives commercial focus to a principle that has long

shaped the Bank.

“Customer experience is no longer only about resolving a query or completing a transaction. It is about earning trust at every touchpoint and turning that trust into stronger,longer-lasting relationships. By designing our channels, processes and culture around customers, we can deliver better outcomes for them,” Pack said.

The strategy builds on years of investment in customer access and convenience. Since launching the GoBeyond programme in late 2020, Bank Windhoek has modernised branches nationwide to create welcoming, efficient and technology-enabled service environments.

Upgraded facilities across the country combine frontline support with Self-Banking Hubs that extend access beyond normal banking hours. Self-service machines and cash-accepting ATMs allow customers to conduct banking at their convenience.

The Bank’s ATMs offer eight language options: English, Afrikaans, Damara/Nama, German, Otjiherero, Oshiwambo, Rukwangali and Silozi. Digital access has advanced alongside the branch network. In 2024, Bank Windhoek began simplifying its website content, improving visual consistency and making feedback tools more visible.

In April 2026, it became the first bank in Namibia to launch WhatsApp Banking, enabling balance enquiries, mini statements, selected payments and transfers, and basic account support through a familiar mobile platform. The channel complements mobile and internet banking, expanding access for customers who are far from a branch.

Customer feedback shows these investments are gaining traction. Customers highlighted secure banking, user-friendly applications, fast transactions, reliable digital access, helpful staff and responsive turnaround times. The findings also identified priorities such as greater platform stability and speed, faster service during peak periods and more consistent support across channels.

For Bank Windhoek, Customer Excellence is reinforced through its visible leadership, employee ownership and direct customer insight. In August 2025, Bank Windhoek executives joined frontline colleagues at Windhoek branches to assist customers, observe service delivery and hear their needs firsthand.

In October 2026, employees nationwide marked International Customer Experience Day through coordinated community walks, confirming shared responsibility for service across the Bank.

During the current strategy cycle, Bank Windhoek aims to strengthen customer value propositions, expand payment solutions, accelerate digital adoption, optimise branch and selfservice experiences, and develop a differentiated Customer Service Centre supported by customer relationship management technology and artificial intelligence.

“The test of Customer Excellence will be what customers experience every day. We will listen, measure, act and keep improving. By combining local insight and trusted relationships with relevant technology and disciplined execution, we intend to set a higher standard for banking in Namibia,” concluded Pack.

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