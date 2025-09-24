Full text: AI+ International Cooperation Initiative

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 24 — China proposed the AI+ International Cooperation Initiative at a high-level meeting on the Global Development Initiative held here on Tuesday.

The following is the full text of the initiative: Artificial Intelligence (AI) is inherently empowering.

It represents not only a technology upgrade, but also a systematic and comprehensive transformation with profound implications. It also plays a vital role in advancing the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

China maintains that consistent with the vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity, efforts should be made to promote deep integration of AI into the economic and social development, develop new quality productive forces at a faster pace, ensure that high-quality development and greater security reinforce each other, and bring the benefits of AI to people of all countries, including the Global South.

To this end, China calls upon all countries to proactively carry out AI+ campaigns in light of their national conditions, enhance policy exchange and practical cooperation, and share best practices and solutions on the basis of mutual respect and mutual benefit.

I. Carrying out the “AI+ public well-being” campaign to raise the sense of fulfillment among people of all countries we should harness AI to enhance public services, improve people’s quality of life and provide solutions for issues concerning people’s livelihood.

In healthcare, we should use AI to promote disease prevention and control, pharmaceutical research, assisted diagnosis and telemedicine, expand the coverage of medical services in remote and underdeveloped regions, and improve global health.

In education, we should use AI to promote equitable distribution of high-quality education resources, drive innovation in education and teaching, and boost education quality at a faster pace.

II. Carrying out the “AI+ technological advancement” campaign to stimulate the dynamism of global innovation We should harness AI to lead the paradigm shift in global technological innovation, shorten research and development cycles, propel new interdisciplinary studies and areas of research, seek breakthroughs in basic sciences, promote the integration and iteration of knowledge across disciplines, and help scientists and researchers bridge the gap between theory and practice, and push the boundaries of human knowledge.

III. Carrying out the “AI+ industrial application” campaign to shape new engines for future economy We should harness AI to revitalize traditional industries, fuel the boom in emerging sectors, foster new business forms, models and applications, create more jobs, and inject fresh energy into economic growth.

We should join hands to keep the industrial and supply chains stable, and foster a steady stream of innovations, continuous upgrade of industries, and release of more AI-enabled dividends.

IV. Carrying out the “AI+ cultural prosperity” campaign to promote exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations We should support the use of AI to inherit and promote the fine traditional cultures of all countries and achieve creative transformation and innovative development.

Technologies such as Al-enabled restoration, digital preservation and immersive exhibition can bring new life to the cultural treasures of all countries.

We should use AI to actively promote cultural communication and inter-civilization exchanges, enhance the affinity among people of all countries, and preserve the diversity of world civilizations and the unique culture of different countries.

V. Carrying out the “AI+ talents cultivation” campaign to build the foundation for future development We should step up the joint development and sharing of AI education resources, promote talents exchanges to train AI talents equipped with digital literacy, innovation skills and a global vision, establish a system for the cultivation of AI talents, and help all countries enhance their ability to understand, accept and apply AI and better adapt to the evolving era. (Xinhua)

