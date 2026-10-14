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Iran’s IRGC says ship sank after hitting naval mine south of Hormuz Strait
Middle East

Iran’s IRGC says ship sank after hitting naval mine south of Hormuz Strait

October 14, 2026

TEHRAN, Oct. 14  — The navy of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) announced on Wednesday that a “violating” container ship attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz via an “unauthorized and high-risk” route sank earlier in the day after hitting a naval mine south of the waterway.

In a statement published on the IRGC’s official news outlet Sepah News, the navy said the ship, carrying over 2,500 containers, suffered an explosion and caught fire after striking the mine.

It urged vessels and fishing boats in the area to exercise extreme caution to avoid colliding with containers floating in the water.

Speaking to state-run IRIB TV on Tuesday, IRGC Navy commander Ali Azmaei said that the IRGC Navy is controlling the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz “round the clock,” while the Gulf of Oman is under the control and supervision of the Iranian Army’s Navy.

“Iran’s maritime borders enjoy an unprecedented level of security,” he said.

Azmaei said vessels seeking to cross the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz must obtain authorization “and be accountable based on international regulations,” warning that those violating shipping rules under U.S. “deception or provocation” would face a decisive response from Iran.

Iran tightened its grip on the Strait of Hormuz on Feb. 28, barring safe passage of vessels belonging to or affiliated with Israel and the United States following their joint strikes on Iranian territory.(Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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