Namibia intensifies road safety measures as pedestrian-related crashes spike

WINDHOEK, June 20 — Namibia recorded an increase in pedestrian-related crashes, injuries and fatalities between Jan. 1 to June 4, according to the country’s latest road statistics released Thursday.

According to the data from Namibia‘s Motor Vehicle Fund (MVA), pedestrian-related crashes increased from 435 to 501, injuries jumped from 406 to 464, and fatalities rose by a staggering 45 percent from 60 to 87 fatalities compared to the same period in 2024.

The MVA said among the 87 lives lost this year were toddlers, school children, elderly citizens, and working adults simply trying to cross a road, return home, or start their day.

“We cannot normalize these numbers. We are seeing entire communities living with the pain of preventable loss. Every driver, policymaker, city planner, and citizen has a role to play in turning this tide,” MVA Fund Chief Executive Rosalia Martins-Hausiku said.

The MVA Fund is accelerating road safety education campaigns targeting schools, taxi ranks, and community centers, especially in high-risk areas like Khomas, Oshikoto, and Zambezi, she said.

The Khomas Region remains the epicenter of pedestrian harm, accounting for nearly half of all crashes, injuries, and 18 percent of all fatalities year-to-date.

