Over 200 Filipino human trafficking victims in Myanmar seek repatriation

MANILA, Oct. 26 — More than 200 alleged Filipino human trafficking victims from illegal scam centers in Myawaddy, Myanmar, have sought the help of the Philippine government for repatriation, the Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Sunday.

As of Friday, the DFA said the Philippine Embassy in Yangon, Myanmar, has received 222 “active requests” for repatriation assistance from Filipinos in scam hub areas, of which 66 have reportedly crossed into Thailand and nine have reached Yangon and are now under the embassy’s custody.

“The Embassy is working with Myanmar authorities to finalize the deportation procedures for those currently in holding camps and to facilitate the rescue of those who remain in scam hub compounds,” the DFA statement read.

It added that the Philippine embassy continues to closely monitor the situation in Myawaddy, Myanmar, following confirmed reports of law enforcement operations conducted in scam hub compounds on Oct. 20, 2025.

The DFA said it is coordinating with the Philippines’ Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and other relevant agencies, remains committed to the safe repatriation of affected Filipinos through established government-to-government channels, and continues to work with both Myanmar and Thai authorities to expedite the process.

The DFA advised all Filipinos to go through proper foreign employment procedures established by the DMW before departing the country for overseas employment.

Many Filipinos, lured by high-paying jobs, continue to fall prey to work offers by illegal scammers in Myanmar, Laos, and Cambodia despite warnings from the government.

The Filipinos, along with other Southeast Asian nationals, end up in forced labor in scam centers in these countries.

Many victims of scam farm operations who were initially promised legal jobs are kidnapped and sold to other fraudulent operations, according to the United Nations.

The UN has expressed alarm over the thousands of trafficked individuals in the region, saying the situation has “reached the level of a humanitarian and human rights crisis.”(Xinhua)

