Human Traffickers Infiltrating Namibia, Using it as a Transit Point

By Prince Mupiri

WINDHOEK, MARCH 7 — Inspector General Joseph Shikongo has issued a warning about the infiltration of human traffickers into Namibia, using the country as a transit point to transport victims to other nations. Human trafficking, the exploitation of someone for labour or sexual purposes through force, deception, or coercion, has become a significant problem in Namibia, with a spike in cases prompting law enforcement authorities to go on high alert.

Shikongo revealed that individuals are flooding into Namibia and passing through its borders on their way to South Africa, with many not having passports, suggesting that human traffickers are using Namibia’s borders as a safe haven to escape to other countries. In March 2022, authorities discovered a probable human trafficking conspiracy, luring young Namibians to the Middle East under the guise of employment opportunities. Namibia has formed a partnership with Interpol and missions through the Ministry of International Affairs to repatriate the victims back to the country in an ongoing inquiry.

According to reports, 26 Namibians between the ages of 27 and 40 were trafficked to Oman. While Shikongo did not reveal how many victims have been returned and how many are still missing, he stated that procedures are in place to investigate such cases, and efforts are being made to repatriate the victims back to Namibia.

Between 2017 and 2020, 52 women and children and 43 men and boys were trafficked in Namibia, according to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime. Namibia is currently the only Tier 1 country in Africa, joining 28 other countries worldwide, according to the US Department of State’s evaluation of the government’s efforts to eradicate human trafficking.

Although no arrests have been made, suspects have been identified, and the matter is under criminal investigation. Shikongo urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement authorities, emphasizing the importance of combating human trafficking and protecting vulnerable populations. – Namibia Daily News