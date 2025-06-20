Namibia begins construction of 100-MW solar power plant

WINDHOEK, June 20 — Namibia officially broke ground on Thursday for its largest solar photovoltaic power plant, the 100-MW Sores Gaib Power Station, marking a major step toward enhancing the country’s renewable energy capacity.

Located about 33 km northwest of Rosh Pinah in the Kharas Region of southern Namibia, the project will be developed by a joint venture between China Jiangxi International Economic and Technical Cooperation Co., Ltd. and Zhejiang Chint New Energy Development Co., Ltd.

Speaking at the groundbreaking event, Kahenge Haulofu, managing director of the state-owned power utility NamPower, emphasized that the project represents progress and a long-term commitment to the country’s sustainable development.

“Our country has abundant sun, and we as a nation are ready to seize the opportunities that renewable energy offers. The 100-MW Sores Gaib Power Station is a critical step in fulfilling that potential,” he said.

“Once completed, it will contribute significantly to the country’s national energy grid, displacing a substantial amount of imported energy and reducing dependency on fossil fuels.”

According to Haulofu, during the project’s construction phase, over 300 direct jobs are expected to be created, with the aim of employing local labor and promoting skills development.

NamPower’s total investment in the project is 1.6 billion Namibian dollars (about 88.6 million U.S. dollars), and the commercial operation date of the power station is set for June 2026.

This major solar investment underscores NamPower’s broader strategic commitment to Namibia‘s energy future, as the utility is simultaneously expanding its transmission infrastructure through the 400-kV Expansion Program to meet the growing national load requirements of an expanding population and economy. (Xinhua)

