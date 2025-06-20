Trending Now
Home National EU reaffirms support for Namibia’s anti-money laundering efforts
EU reaffirms support for Namibia’s anti-money laundering efforts
National

EU reaffirms support for Namibia’s anti-money laundering efforts

June 20, 2025

WINDHOEK, June 20 — The European Union (EU) delegation to Namibia on Thursday reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Namibia in strengthening its anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorism financing (CFT) frameworks.

The pledge from Ana Beatriz Martins, EU ambassador to Namibia, follows Namibia’s inclusion on the European Commission’s updated list of high-risk jurisdictions for financial crime monitoring, published on June 10.

“We are actively supporting Namibia’s efforts to strengthen its anti-money laundering framework through dedicated technical assistance, workshops, and training activities between EU and Namibian experts from government, regulators, and the financial sector,” she said.

Namibia’s inclusion on the EU’s high-risk list stems from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF)’s February 2024 plenary meeting, during which Namibia was added to the FATF “grey list” due to identified strategic deficiencies.

To be delisted, Namibia will need to demonstrate sustained progress in implementing the FATF action plan, which includes measures to strengthen the effectiveness of its AML/CFT regime.

Once Namibia is removed from the FATF grey list, the European Commission will assess its progress according to EU-specific criteria before considering delisting.

Namibia has reportedly addressed eight of the 13 strategic deficiencies identified at the time of its grey-listing on Feb. 23, 2024.

Post Views: 66
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Africa’s COVID-19 cases surpass 4.95 mln: Africa CDC.

June 10, 2021

More than 10,000 new Omicron cases confirmed in...

December 18, 2021

Rosatom Hosts Second International Fishing Tournament

September 13, 2022

Nigeria’s southern state pledges to shut illegal oil...

April 25, 2022

Confucius Institute in Namibia marks 10th anniversary with...

November 7, 2023

Four-year-old boy drowns in Namwater canal at Oahipanda...

June 27, 2022

NVF hosts coastal tourney in honour of volleyball...

March 25, 2021

Scottish volunteers use sport to help Namibian children...

July 10, 2023

Wife of late S. African sportsman suing U.S....

May 7, 2021

Israeli strikes kill 244, injure 1,277 in Iran:...

June 16, 2025