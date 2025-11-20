Trending Now
Home InternationalECONOMICS Qatar condemns Israeli attacks in Gaza, says escalation risks collapse of truce
Qatar condemns Israeli attacks in Gaza, says escalation risks collapse of truce
ECONOMICS

Qatar condemns Israeli attacks in Gaza, says escalation risks collapse of truce

November 20, 2025

DOHA, Nov. 20– Qatar on Thursday condemned Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip that killed and injured civilians, warning that the strikes marked a dangerous escalation that could undermine the ceasefire in the enclave.

In a statement on its official website, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said it “strongly condemns the brutal attacks carried out by the Israeli occupation in the Gaza Strip.”

The ministry urged regional and international partners to help maintain the ceasefire as a step toward ending the war in Gaza and achieving lasting peace in the region.

Qatar is a key mediator and one of the guarantors of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that began on Oct. 10. Despite the truce, Israel has continued to launch strikes in the enclave, saying they respond to “violations” by Hamas.

On Wednesday, Israeli forces carried out airstrikes across Gaza, saying they were responding to gunfire at Israeli soldiers in Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

Gaza’s health authorities said on Thursday the Israeli strikes killed 32 people, including 12 children and eight women, and wounded 88 others in the past 24 hours.

Wednesday was one of the deadliest days for Gaza residents since the ceasefire began. Since the truce, at least 312 Palestinians have been killed and 760 wounded, and authorities have recovered 572 bodies, according to Gaza officials. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 28
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Angolan economy to grow 3 pct in 2024:...

November 3, 2023

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Set to Attend...

August 17, 2023

U.S. policy unpredictability dampens investor sentiment

April 14, 2025

Iron ore futures close lower

September 12, 2025

GDP growth in West African monetary bloc slows...

September 18, 2025

Trump tariffs won’t significantly reduce U.S. debts: U.S....

August 18, 2025

Number of S. Korea’s wage workers logs 2nd-lowest...

November 18, 2025

Fuel crisis eases in Kenya after pump prices...

April 18, 2022

New Development Bank issues first local-currency bond in...

August 17, 2023

Economic Watch: High volatility seen in commodity prices...

March 8, 2022
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.