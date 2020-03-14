Australian supermarket chains introduce new shopping restrictions to prevent coronavirus panic-buying

CANBERRA, March 14 -- Australia's two largest supermarket chains have introduced stricter shopping limits to prevent COVID-19 panic-buying. Coles, which has more than 800 locations around Australia, announced that customers will be limited to two packets each of pasta, flour, dried rice, paper towel, tissues and hand sanitizer per transaction. Woolworths, the country's largest supermarket chain, has limited customers to one pack of toilet paper per transaction and also restricted purchases of rice, sanitizer, paper towels, wipes and serviettes. It comes after supermarkets across the country sold out of essentials with Australians stockpiling to prepare for large-scale outbreaks of COVID-19. Steven Cain, chief executive officer of Coles Group, said that the company was suspending its "change-of-mind" refund policy to "discourage over-purchasing." "If you have already purchased additional items you no longer want, please look at donating them to community organizations or neighbors who have been struggling to purchase them during this time," he said in a statement. According to the health department of Australian government, as of 6:30 a.m. local time Saturday, a total of 197 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed across the country. But local media reported more cases later in the day, pushing up the number to at least 200. The Australian government on Friday issued a warning against any non-essential gatherings of more than 500 people in order to slow the spread of the virus. It came hours after the Australian Formula One Grand Prix - which was expected to draw more than 300,000 people over the course of the weekend - was cancelled on Friday morning. Other major events on Friday night followed suit. The Melbourne International Comedy Festival, one of the three largest comedy festivals in the world, has been cancelled. The Australian Football League (AFL) and National Rugby League (NRL) - Australia's two biggest domestic sport leagues - have announced that game will be played behind closed doors indefinitely from next weekend. Xinhua