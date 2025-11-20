Namibia says taking steps to address paracetamol, HIV test kit shortages

WINDHOEK, Nov. 20 — Namibia‘s Ministry of Health and Social Services on Wednesday acknowledged temporary stock pressures affecting paracetamol and HIV test kits at some public health facilities but said multiple short and long-term measures are underway to ensure uninterrupted delivery of essential services.

In a statement, the ministry said regional health facilities have been allocated increased buyout budgets to procure critical items directly, while national stock is being redistributed between regions to reduce immediate gaps.

It said paracetamol remains available in limited quantities, while a shipment of 3 million units of paracetamol syrup is en route to Namibia, expected to arrive in mid-December and provide sufficient supply for the next 12 months.

According to the ministry, it is also working to maintain continuity in HIV testing services, with the current stock of the primary screening kit only sufficient for about two to three months.

Namibia‘s national HIV testing algorithm uses three types of kits, which include Wantai colloidal gold for primary screening, Unigold for confirmatory testing, and Sure-Check as a tie-breaker, the ministry said.

It said an order for 15,650 colloidal gold kits has already been placed, with delivery expected in 12 weeks. (Xinhua)

