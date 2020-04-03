COVID-19 patients in Taiwan rise to 348

TAIPEI, April 3 -- The total number of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Taiwan has increased by nine to 348, the island's epidemic monitoring agency said Friday. Seven of the new patients, two men and five women, were believed to have contracted the virus during their trips overseas while the other two patients were believed to be infected locally, the agency said in a press release. One of the local cases, a woman in her 60s, has not left Taiwan recently but she developed a cough and running nose three days after her husband returned from the United States on March 17, the statement said. The other case, a woman in her 40s, had contact with a previously confirmed patient, the statement said. Among the island's confirmed COVID-19 cases, 298 were imported. A total of 50 confirmed patients have recovered, and five died. The agency also announced that passengers taking public transport must wear face masks and those who refuse to do so despite instruction from the staff will face a fine from 3,000 to 15,000 New Taiwan dollars (about 99 to 496 U.S. dollars). Xinhua