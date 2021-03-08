Live COVID-19 updates: Malaysia reports 1,683 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths.

BEIJING, March 8 — The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

– – – –

KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysia reported 1,683 new COVID-19 infections, the health ministry said on Sunday, bringing the national total to 313,460.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that 10 of the new cases are imported and 1,673 are local transmissions.

– – – –

ULAN BATOR — Mongolia reported 67 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing its national tally to 3,228.

“A total of 21,626 tests for COVID-19 were conducted across Mongolia yesterday and 67 of them were positive,” the National Center for Communicable Diseases said in a statement on Sunday.

– – – –

PHNOM PENH — Cambodia on Sunday recorded 34 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing its total tally to 987, said the Ministry of Health (MoH).

The new infections included 31 local cases in capital Phnom Penh, Preah Sihanouk province, Kampong Thom province and Prey Veng province and three imported cases, the statement said.

– – – –

DHAKA — Bangladesh reported 603 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 11 new deaths on Sunday, bringing its total tally to 550,330 with 8,462 deaths, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 14,092 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

– – – –

ADDIS ABABA — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa has reached 3,955,148 as of Sunday, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the 55-member African Union (AU), said the death toll related to the pandemic stood at 105,490, while 3,533,574 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease. Xinhua