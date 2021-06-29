(Special for CAFS) Cameroonian PM urges news media to be constructive, responsible

YAOUNDE, June 29 — The propagation of fake news and hate speech on Cameroonian media remains a big challenge that needs to be checked, Cameroonian Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute said on Tuesday.

Speaking during a ceremony in the capital Yaounde to officially install newly appointed members of the country’s media watchdog, National Communication Council, Ngute said proliferation of fake news and hate speech in the Central African nation was “disturbing.”

He urged news media in the country to be constructive and responsible.

“We inform, educate, and entertain but we have to do that with the social responsibility,” Joe Chebonkeng Kalabubse, new president of the National Communication Council told reporters after the installation. (Xinhua)