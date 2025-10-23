Namibia embarks on 5-year plan to combat climate change, food insecurity

WINDHOEK, Oct. 23 — Namibia has unveiled a five-year agriculture strategic plan to better respond to climate change, food insecurity, land reform, water scarcity, and persistent economic inequality.

The strategic roadmap for the 2025/26-2029/30 period was launched late Wednesday by Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform Inge Zaamwani.

The document serves as a collective compass to guide the sustainable and inclusive transformation of Namibia’s most critical natural resources, she said.

According to Zaamwani, the new plan is a direct response to the consolidation of the former Ministries of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform, and Fisheries and Marine Resources, a strategic effort by the government to streamline natural resource governance.

“Crucially, our plan is fully aligned with Vision 2030 and our global commitments under the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals,” she added.

The strategy is built around three core pillars: sustainable economic transformation, equitable access to natural resources, and business excellence in service delivery and institutional performance, Zaamwani said. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 13