We must protect children, says Geingob

By Emilia Mbishi

Windhoek, Nov. 21 – President Hage Geingob says Namibia considers the fulfilment of children’s rights a collective duty.

He said this when he joined the rest of the world to celebrate World Children’s Day under the theme “Inclusion for every child”.

The theme aims to empower children by calling for a better future and a more equal and inclusive world.

The president said children are the future leaders of any society and their childhood should be safeguarded and protected.

“Parents, caregivers and the government are instrumental in creating an inclusive environment that enables children to succeed,” he said and added that every action or lack thereof affects the future of children and the Namibian house.

He said the Namibian child is looked after by receiving free education from primary to secondary level as well as the government protects vulnerable children including orphans by giving them grants and outlawing corporal punishment in schools to ensure that no child goes hungry, the government came up with the national schools feeding programme.

Universal Children’s Day, also known as World Children’s Day first took place on 20 November 1959 when the UN General Assembly adopted the declaration of the rights of the child. On the same day in 1989, the UN General Assembly adopted the convention on the rights of the child.

World Children’s Day is observed to promote interaction, cooperation and awareness among children all over the world. The United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) promotes and coordinates this special day which works towards improving the welfare of children.