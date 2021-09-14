Non-compliant pensioners to be cut-off medical aid schemes

Trending Now
Health

written by Musa Zimunya September 14, 2021

WINDHOEK, Sept. 14  — Some 15 162 retired public service staff members have not been contributing to the Public Service Employee Medical Aid Scheme (PSEMAS), prompting the Finance Ministry to re-evaluate its approach.

The retired staff members have also failed to reapply for medical aid at retirement, even though they have fully benefited from the scheme since retirement, Namibia’s Finance Ministry spokesperson, Tonateni Shidhudhu said.

“In line with findings of the verification project, the ministry resolved to terminate the medical aid of the affected members on Sept. 3, 2021,” he said.

Shidhudhu said all government employees are informed upon retirement through the retirement letter that they should apply within 90 days if they wish to continue with PSEMAS medical aid benefits.

“Namibia’s Ministry of Finance through the Government Institutions Pension Fund has also been carrying out public education campaigns to retirees about non-compliance,” he said.

Shidhudhu said the ministry urges all staff members in the public service, especially those nearing the age of retirement to acquaint themselves with the staff rules and regulations on PSEMAS to avoid forfeiting their medical aid benefit. – Xinhua

