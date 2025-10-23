Pakistan condemns Israeli moves to annex parts of West Ban

Trending Now
InternationalMiddle East

October 23, 2025

ISLAMABAD, Oct. 23  — Pakistan on Thursday strongly condemned Israel’s attempt to extend its “so-called sovereignty” over parts of the occupied West Bank, calling it a flagrant violation of international law and United Nations Security Council resolutions.

In a statement, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said the move, which includes illegal Israeli settlements through a draft law introduced in the Israeli legislature, undermines ongoing efforts to achieve peace and stability in the region.

The ministry urged the international community to take urgent and decisive action to halt the illegal steps and hold Israel accountable for continued violations of international law.

“Such provocative and unlawful measures undermine ongoing efforts to achieve peace and stability in the region,” the statement said, adding that Pakistan remains committed to working with regional and international partners to uphold the rights of the Palestinian people, including their right to self-determination. (Xinhua)

