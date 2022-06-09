Trending Now
Home National Namibia could hold one of largest lithium deposits globally: AfriTin CEO
Namibia could hold one of largest lithium deposits globally: AfriTin CEO
National

Namibia could hold one of largest lithium deposits globally: AfriTin CEO

June 9, 2022

WINDHOEK, June 9  — Namibia-based tin producer, AfriTin Mining, believes that its Uis mine, located in the western part of the country in the Erongo Region, could host one of the largest lithium resources globally, an executive said Thursday.
This follows initial results from a Lithium and Tantalum Infill Drill Programme which produced lithium grades surpassing expectations, AfriTin Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Viljoen said in a statement.
“We are very pleased to announce these drilling results which have produced lithium grades surpassing our expectations and reinforce our belief that Uis is host to one of the largest lithium resources globally. While the V1/V2 pegmatite (igneous rock) displays impressive dimensions and is open-ended at depth, a multitude of surrounding pegmatites present significant upside potential,” he said.
As a former mining operation, Uis has been extensively drilled but historic assaying has focused solely on the tin with no regard for the lithium or tantalum in the deposit, he said.


“This program will increase the confidence of the current lithium and tantalum estimates and is part of our strategy to bring these two commodities into production alongside our tin operation,” he said.
According to Viljoen, the assay results are for the first four holes drilled, with pegmatite intersected in all holes at depths and apparent widths as predicted by the geological model.
The program comprises about 50 holes, with drilling for 27 holes having been completed so far. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 47
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Athletes shine at National Championships

April 22, 2018

Bank Windhoek and Farm Windhoek Fitness readies for...

February 25, 2019

More athletes with disabilities compete in Navachab marathon

September 16, 2018

Three day mourning period for Gurirab

July 18, 2018

Kenya partners with TikTok to promote wildlife conservation...

August 25, 2021

SADC Industrialisation Week starts in Windhoek

July 30, 2018

FIFA World Cup Golden Boot standings

June 28, 2018

Zambian president appoints new central bank governor

September 29, 2021

Man stabbed to death over tobacco at Okakarara

June 1, 2018

New York Film Academy partners with MultiChoice Talent...

April 17, 2019