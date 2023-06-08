President of Uganda, Museveni reaffirms support for anti-LGBTQ law

Uganda, June 8 – Wednesday, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni disregarded worldwide calls to repeal one of the worst anti-gay laws in the world, which carries the threat of the death sentence for “aggravated homosexuality.”

Following a meeting with members of his National Resistance Movement party, Museveni declared in a statement that “the signing of the bill is finished, no one will move us.”

What we tell you during the day is what we shall tell you during the night, he said, adding that the NRM has never spoken in two languages.

Ugandan activists have requested that international donors impose legal sanctions on the government of the East African nation.

The rights organizations criticized a “dangerous and discriminatory” law that will further restrict freedoms for civil society under Museveni, whose rule has grown more authoritarian since he came to office in 1986, in a joint statement on Monday after the bill was signed.

US Vice President Joe Biden, the European Union, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have all denounced the bill, saying that foreign investment and help to Uganda may be at risk unless the law is overturned.

After Museveni signed a bill in 2014 that attempted to sentence gay relationships to life in prison but was later reversed, Western donors drastically reduced their help to Uganda.

But in the conservative nation, MPs have justified the most recent anti-gay bill as an essential safeguard against Western immorality, enjoying overwhelming support.

According to a statement from his office, “President Museveni urged Ugandans to remain steadfast, pointing out that the issue of homosexuality is a serious one that concerns the human race.”