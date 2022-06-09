Trending Now
S. Africa welcomes plans to extradite the Guptas

June 9, 2022

JOHANNESBURG, June 9 — South Africa’s Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said on Thursday that the Cabinet applauded the arrest and plans to deport back the two Gupta brothers, Rajesh and Atul who got nabbed in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) earlier this week.
“Cabinet also welcomed the progress being made on the extradition of the Gupta brothers back to South Africa,” Gungubele noted.
He said plans to extradite the Guptas to South Africa showed commitment by the government to tackle and root out corruption in the public sector.
“Discussions between law-enforcement agencies in the UAE and South Africa on their extradition are underway,” he added.
The arrest of the two notorious brothers who fled South Africa in 2018 came after allegations of capturing the state, securing huge state illegal contracts worth billions, and influencing cabinet appointments.


Their arrests came after a number of the Gupta family were issued red notices by the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol).
“The brothers are wanted in South Africa in connection with their alleged role in state capture, including fraud and money laundering,” Gungubele said. (Xinhua)

